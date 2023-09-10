Previous
A very happy bride & groom by rensala
Photo 568

A very happy bride & groom

Toledo is the most idyllically beautiful venue for a wedding celebration
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
155% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice candid of both
September 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful bw
September 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful candid of the happy couple.
September 11th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Lovely candid shot
September 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise