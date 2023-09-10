Sign up
Previous
Photo 568
A very happy bride & groom
Toledo is the most idyllically beautiful venue for a wedding celebration
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
4
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th September 2023 6:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
wedding
,
portraits
Dawn
ace
A nice candid of both
September 11th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful bw
September 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful candid of the happy couple.
September 11th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Lovely candid shot
September 11th, 2023
