Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Previous
Photo 569
Black Beard
This very handsome man was swimming in our hotel pool - I caught him in a moment of relaxation on the opposite side of where we were sitting so the focus isn’t great, and his beard ended up looked like a mask.
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
562
563
564
565
566
567
568
569
617
433
618
434
568
435
569
619
Views
4
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th September 2023 1:53pm
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
pool
