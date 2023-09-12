Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 570
In Convo
These two Spanish young men were dining at a table in front of us. They were very animated. This shot caught them focussed on something on their phone.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1626
photos
163
followers
196
following
156% complete
View this month »
563
564
565
566
567
568
569
570
Latest from all albums
434
568
435
569
619
570
620
436
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
12th September 2023 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portraits
Carole Sandford
ace
Excellent candid!
September 12th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice B&W!
September 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous candid! If something annoys me, it is men going to dine in muscle shirts ;-)
September 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great b/w and a candid !
September 12th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great candid shot.
September 12th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great candid
September 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close