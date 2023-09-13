Sign up
Previous
Photo 571
On the rail shuttle
This lady never looked up once from her phone from the time we got on to when we got off. I was mesmerised by her nails, no idea how she could type with them.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
4
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Themes
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
12th September 2023 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
John Falconer
ace
Great capture. Well done.
September 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
Super candid capture!
September 13th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful photo - it tells a story that makes me wonder
September 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous candid, well spotted and captured.
September 13th, 2023
