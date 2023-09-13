Previous
On the rail shuttle by rensala
On the rail shuttle

This lady never looked up once from her phone from the time we got on to when we got off. I was mesmerised by her nails, no idea how she could type with them.
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Renee Salamon

John Falconer
Great capture. Well done.
September 13th, 2023  
Mags
Super candid capture!
September 13th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful photo - it tells a story that makes me wonder
September 13th, 2023  
Diana
Fabulous candid, well spotted and captured.
September 13th, 2023  
