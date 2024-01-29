Sign up
Previous
Photo 690
Case (29)
One from the archives taken in Zurich last year.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
6
6
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1969
photos
169
followers
197
following
189% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th May 2023 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
street
,
case
,
candid
,
jan24words
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
I really like the contrasts and tones.
January 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful street image
January 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous candid and reflections!
January 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
January 29th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic, love the reflection!
January 29th, 2024
