Green Reflections (14) by rensala
Photo 856

Green Reflections (14)

A nice walk in the park this evening. Everything is green and lush
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice to see
July 14th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely
July 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely shades of green and deep shadows.
July 14th, 2024  
