Previous
Photo 856
Green Reflections (14)
A nice walk in the park this evening. Everything is green and lush
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2387
photos
175
followers
197
following
234% complete
View this month »
849
850
851
852
853
854
855
856
Latest from all albums
871
854
657
872
855
658
856
659
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th July 2024 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
reflections
,
park
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice to see
July 14th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely
July 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely shades of green and deep shadows.
July 14th, 2024
