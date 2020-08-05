Previous
Perfect lake level! by rhoing
Photo 3224

Perfect lake level!

Just a day later. Evaporation has been busy the last day. It may only be an inch or two of difference, but how much water is that when the surface area of the lake is a few/several square miles???

[ IMG_0816S9x6Utm :: P&S ]
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Hope the water doesn’t rise any more! Nice capture!
August 20th, 2020  
GaryW
Great shot for comparison with the last photo.
August 20th, 2020  
