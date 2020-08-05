Sign up
Photo 3224
Perfect lake level!
Just a day later. Evaporation has been busy the last day. It may only be an inch or two of difference, but how much water is that when the surface area of the lake is a few/several square miles???
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Lantana camara: Unopened flowers”
2 years ago:
“Frank Lloyd Wright’s Wyoming Valley School”
3 years ago:
“Stink bug”
4 years ago:
“Black-and-Yellow Argiope”
5 years ago:
“Virginia Pokeweed”
6 years ago:
“Pearl Crescent”
7 years ago:
“The long cast comes off (at long last)!”
8 years ago:
“Hey, there’s a master gardener next door!”
9 years ago:
“August abstract #2”
5th August 2020
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Tags
illinois
,
dock
,
aero
,
maas
,
cedar lake
,
tm-sx720
PhotoCrazy
ace
Hope the water doesn’t rise any more! Nice capture!
August 20th, 2020
GaryW
Great shot for comparison with the last photo.
August 20th, 2020
