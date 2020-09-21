Previous
Next
Just to post today… by rhoing
Photo 3270

Just to post today…

Taken today; posted today.
This hasn't happened in yeeeaaars.

The many Zinnias in our garden are the only thing happening every day right now. But poor focus — sigh. » Zinnia images at PhytoImages

Looking back
1 year ago: “Sigh…”
2 years ago: “The Unmistakable Monarch”
3 years ago: “Gray Hairstreak [Filler]”
4 years ago: “At Campus ‘Lake’”
5 years ago: “Finally back on the water”
6 years ago: “Pearl Crescent”
7 years ago: “Photo 1,000”
8 years ago: “I wonder what our kids will look like…”
9 years ago: “Beneath the ‘webs’ we weave…”

[ IMG_1582S75x75CbG-25tm :: 60mm ]
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
895% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
That's amazing! Great closeup!
September 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise