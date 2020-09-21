Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3270
Just to post today…
Taken today; posted today.
This hasn't happened in
yeeeaaars
.
The many Zinnias in our garden are the only thing happening every day right now. But poor focus — sigh. »
Zinnia images at PhytoImages
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Sigh…”
2 years ago:
“The Unmistakable Monarch”
3 years ago:
“Gray Hairstreak [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“At Campus ‘Lake’”
5 years ago:
“Finally back on the water”
6 years ago:
“Pearl Crescent”
7 years ago:
“Photo 1,000”
8 years ago:
“I wonder what our kids will look like…”
9 years ago:
“Beneath the ‘webs’ we weave…”
[ IMG_1582S75x75CbG-25tm :: 60mm ]
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3270
photos
48
followers
37
following
895% complete
View this month »
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
21st September 2020 5:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flowers
,
macro
,
aster
,
zinnia
,
asteraceae
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
tmmacro
,
tm60mm
marlboromaam
ace
That's amazing! Great closeup!
September 22nd, 2020
