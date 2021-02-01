Sign up
Photo 3391
“What I made for you today…”
Two of our kids got us hooked on watching
“Top Chef”
. So although this is just the fruit we have with our lunch-time yogurt, I arranged them like this. It got a chuckle out of Clare when I put the plate on the table.
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
No post
3 years ago:
“Thank goodness for labels!”
4 years ago:
“Day 3: Air handler installed”
5 years ago:
“More Selaginella kraussiana”
6 years ago:
“Marywood”
7 years ago:
“Erica”
8 years ago:
“Say ahhh… II”
9 years ago:
“SOOC”
(Still one of my favorites)
10 years ago:
“Raindrops are fallin’ on my head…”
[ PXL_20210201_190732836.PORTRAIT_A9x675tm :: cell phone ]
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3391
photos
49
followers
35
following
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
3389
3390
3391
Tags
fruit
,
food
,
strawberries
,
presentation
,
blueberries
,
top chef
,
tm-p4a
