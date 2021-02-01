Previous
Next
“What I made for you today…” by rhoing
Photo 3391

“What I made for you today…”

Two of our kids got us hooked on watching “Top Chef”. So although this is just the fruit we have with our lunch-time yogurt, I arranged them like this. It got a chuckle out of Clare when I put the plate on the table.

Looking back
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: No post
 3 years ago: “Thank goodness for labels!”
 4 years ago: “Day 3: Air handler installed”
 5 years ago: “More Selaginella kraussiana”
 6 years ago: “Marywood”
 7 years ago: “Erica”
 8 years ago: “Say ahhh… II”
 9 years ago: “SOOC” (Still one of my favorites)
10 years ago: “Raindrops are fallin’ on my head…”

[ PXL_20210201_190732836.PORTRAIT_A9x675tm :: cell phone ]
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
929% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise