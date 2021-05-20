Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3488
Last night’s meal, plated [Filler]
Because of the scheduling of the Zoom’ed session with the
chef
, we ate about two hours later than our regular dinner time. So this is a little blurry: I was too hungry and the dish was hot, so I wasn’t going to spend a lot of time on photography!
Note to self: order a tortilla press…
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Pandemic 2020 Puzzles #2 and #3: size comparison”
2 years ago:
“Dollywood: ‘Dreamland Drive-In’”
3 years ago:
“Yesterday’s post, as shot”
4 years ago:
“Knots”
5 years ago:
“Reference image (i.e., ‘Before’)”
6 years ago:
“Clematis (I think)”
7 years ago:
“Six-spotted Tiger Beetle”
8 years ago:
“Natural dissection”
9 years ago:
“Amtrak Superliner: Texas Eagle #21”
10 years ago:
“Comcast Building”
[ PXL_20210519_234915120TsTsCs9x675 :: cell phone ]
20th May 2021
20th May 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3488
photos
45
followers
31
following
955% complete
View this month »
3481
3482
3483
3484
3485
3486
3487
3488
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
19th May 2021 6:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fajitas
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p4a
,
surfandturf
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close