Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3779
Tiny Orange Sensation® Asiatic Lily
Lilium 'Tiny Orange Sensation.' A gift from our master gardener friend, Jeanne. Not exactly “tiny.”
[On1 Preset: “Birds & Wildlife” > “Light Details” and a little Perfect Eraser to eliminate what I couldn’t crop out in a corner.]
[ PXL_20220508_145906279.PORTRAITB+W_LD100x75+PEtm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Blue spruce”
2 years ago:
“Stripped & stained”
3 years ago:
“Reading before Good-bye [Travel day]”
4 years ago:
“Perfect lake level!”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Winter aconite”
7 years ago:
“Done in front!”
8 years ago:
“A 1-frame day”
9 years ago:
“Whassup?”
10 years ago:
“Interior design”
11 years ago:
“‘Single’ peony”
8th May 2022
8th May 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3962
photos
37
followers
37
following
1085% complete
View this month »
3955
3956
3957
3958
3959
3960
3961
3962
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
8th May 2022 7:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
lily
,
monrovia
,
liliaceae
,
home-garden
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
tm-p4a
,
our-yard
,
tiny orange sensation asiatic lily
,
lilium 'tiny orange sensation'
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam
A Preset and a little Perfect Eraser…
July 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
It's beautiful! Great job!
July 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close