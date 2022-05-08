Previous
Tiny Orange Sensation® Asiatic Lily by rhoing
Photo 3779

Tiny Orange Sensation® Asiatic Lily

Lilium 'Tiny Orange Sensation.' A gift from our master gardener friend, Jeanne. Not exactly “tiny.”

[On1 Preset: “Birds & Wildlife” > “Light Details” and a little Perfect Eraser to eliminate what I couldn’t crop out in a corner.]

[ PXL_20220508_145906279.PORTRAITB+W_LD100x75+PEtm :: cell phone ]

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam A Preset and a little Perfect Eraser…
July 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
It's beautiful! Great job!
July 29th, 2023  
