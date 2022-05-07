At the post office

This is on a “warped” (“overlapping”?) time line: the photo was taken more than a year ago, but now in July 2023, I’m learning how to harness a new photo-editing application. This was a good experiment with the new application because I had to rotate it a little to get the numbers “level.” Of course, the mortar lines between the bricks are not level, but I recall that that was going to be impossible given where I had to stand between two shrubs. But I like how On1 allows various gridline options and how smoothly and finely it allows for rotating an image. (Of course, I compare this to an ancient version of Photoshop, which probably performs similarly in a current version, underscoring that it was long since time for an upgrade.)