Previous
Next
At the post office by rhoing
Photo 3778

At the post office

This is on a “warped” (“overlapping”?) time line: the photo was taken more than a year ago, but now in July 2023, I’m learning how to harness a new photo-editing application. This was a good experiment with the new application because I had to rotate it a little to get the numbers “level.” Of course, the mortar lines between the bricks are not level, but I recall that that was going to be impossible given where I had to stand between two shrubs. But I like how On1 allows various gridline options and how smoothly and finely it allows for rotating an image. (Of course, I compare this to an ancient version of Photoshop, which probably performs similarly in a current version, underscoring that it was long since time for an upgrade.)

[ PXL_20220507_202328861_e050S100x75tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: “Lungwort [Travel day]”
 2 years ago: “Obsolete” (phone cords)
 3 years ago: “ETSOOI’ed again…”
 4 years ago: “Viburnum leaves (I think)”
 5 years ago: “Photographing lunch”
 6 years ago: “Barn art”
 7 years ago: “Pre-finals week service dog visit”
 8 years ago: “Hover fly on Gomphrena globosa”
 9 years ago: “Hoya australis”
10 years ago: “In honor of the super-moon?”
11 years ago: “Well, somebody has to go first!”
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1085% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise