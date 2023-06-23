Sign up
Photo 374
Edited version with stem...
No need to comment. This is a practice image, shot in raw and edited in On1-Raw 2023. Gaussian blur added to the background in the effects tab. This went a little easier and faster than the first version.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
2
0
Tags
red
,
rose
,
summer
,
summertime
,
red-rose
,
on1-raw
Mags
ace
@jgpittenger
@ljmanning
@kjarn
@rhoing
We have a stem this time. =)
July 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
July 23rd, 2023
