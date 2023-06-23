Previous
Edited version with stem... by marlboromaam
Edited version with stem...

No need to comment. This is a practice image, shot in raw and edited in On1-Raw 2023. Gaussian blur added to the background in the effects tab. This went a little easier and faster than the first version.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Mags ace
@jgpittenger @ljmanning @kjarn @rhoing We have a stem this time. =)
July 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
July 23rd, 2023  
