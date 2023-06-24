Previous
Next
Female house finch - unedited jpeg... by marlboromaam
Photo 374

Female house finch - unedited jpeg...

No need to comment. This was shot with a busy foreground and background for practice.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise