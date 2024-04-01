DVDs I watched in March...

No need to comment. Backfilling leftover shots from the end of March and April in this album.



Top Left: From made for TV movies, this little series is almost a kind of Miss Marple series of mysteries as these two elderly ladies solve crimes with a very reluctant nephew on the police force.



Middle Left: Beowolf - a post-apopolyptic mystical take on an old story, but I love Christopher Lambert.



Bottom Left: Dame Maggie Smith deserved an Oscar for this role. It had to have been exhausting!



Top Right: I only saw part of this movie on TV many years ago, but was very intrigued by it. When I saw the DVD on Amazon for cheap - I got it. Great story about Jane Seymour's character seduced by a ghost.



Bottom Right: It's a cute sappy love story, but If it hadn't been cheap - I would not have bought it.