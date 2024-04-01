Previous
Next
DVDs I watched in March... by marlboromaam
Photo 428

DVDs I watched in March...

No need to comment. Backfilling leftover shots from the end of March and April in this album.

Top Left: From made for TV movies, this little series is almost a kind of Miss Marple series of mysteries as these two elderly ladies solve crimes with a very reluctant nephew on the police force.

Middle Left: Beowolf - a post-apopolyptic mystical take on an old story, but I love Christopher Lambert.

Bottom Left: Dame Maggie Smith deserved an Oscar for this role. It had to have been exhausting!

Top Right: I only saw part of this movie on TV many years ago, but was very intrigued by it. When I saw the DVD on Amazon for cheap - I got it. Great story about Jane Seymour's character seduced by a ghost.

Bottom Right: It's a cute sappy love story, but If it hadn't been cheap - I would not have bought it.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
117% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I can imagine watching these wearing cosy clothes and a nice cup of tea.
April 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise