Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3877
Buick Super [Travel-day Filler]
Last one, I promise! But you can see why I didn’t “lead” with this one: she needs a bit o’ work. :-/
[ PXL_20221123_203922946S105x70Atm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Happy Birthday, Mom!”
2 years ago:
“Getting close! [Filler]”
The “pole barn” where this Buick now sits!
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Our 'Cleveland Select' Pear (Callery pear)”
6 years ago:
No post
7 years ago:
“Lunchbox”
8 years ago:
“Glad we arrived yesterday!”
9 years ago:
“The quietest passenger on the flight”
10 years ago:
“Holdout”
11 years ago:
“An old workhorse”
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3877
photos
40
followers
37
following
1062% complete
View this month »
3870
3871
3872
3873
3874
3875
3876
3877
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
23rd November 2022 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
super
,
buick
,
classic
,
ohio
,
fremont
,
vintage cars
,
classic cars
,
buick super
,
tmfiller
,
travel-day
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close