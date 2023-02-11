Sign up
Photo 4012
Just a filler
Posted after all—
No need to comment—
Just a jigsaw puzzle and more playing around with ON1.
»
Rainbow Summer Flowers
by
Julie Seabrook Ream
[ PXL_20230207_152329897_8x8tm :: cell phone ]
Looking back
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Moderna #1…”
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
No post
5 years ago:
“Macro-glass II”
6 years ago:
“Not quite ‘before’”
7 years ago:
“Everyone *doesn't* have one???”
8 years ago:
“Honey”
9 years ago:
“Spikey”
10 years ago:
“Pentas lanceolata”
11 years ago:
“Fireball in the Trees”
12 years ago:
“Thank you, Dad!”
11th February 2023
11th Feb 23
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4016
photos
35
followers
37
following
4009
4010
4011
4012
4013
4014
4015
4016
Tags
flowers
,
jigsaw
,
jigsaw puzzles
,
tmfiller
,
tm-p4a
,
1000pce
,
tm-puzzles
,
tm-jigsaw-puzzles
,
galison
