Previous
Next
Just a filler by rhoing
Photo 4012

Just a filler

Posted after all—
No need to comment—
Just a jigsaw puzzle and more playing around with ON1.
» Rainbow Summer Flowers by Julie Seabrook Ream

[ PXL_20230207_152329897_8x8tm :: cell phone ]

Looking back
  1 year ago: No post
 2 years ago: “Moderna #1…”
 3 years ago: No post
 4 years ago: No post
 5 years ago: “Macro-glass II”
 6 years ago: “Not quite ‘before’”
 7 years ago: “Everyone *doesn't* have one???”
 8 years ago: “Honey”
 9 years ago: “Spikey”
10 years ago: “Pentas lanceolata”
11 years ago: “Fireball in the Trees”
12 years ago: “Thank you, Dad!”
11th February 2023 11th Feb 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise