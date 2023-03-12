Previous
Three generations [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 4038

Three generations [Filler]

Comments will be lost as I will be moving this to another date.
[Last filler from our weekend together.]

Once again, ON1 did a fantastic job of erasing a distracting light fixture on the wall behind them.

I [still] don’t like the exposure on this — I used flash on this when the two previous, no-flash shots were also not to my liking. I think this may be a situation in which a “real camera” (shall we say a “single-function device” for capturing images) may offer significantly better outcomes. Sigh.

Phone camera or dSLR: it may not have mattered. As I have written here frequently in the past, I suck at flash photography. Never mastered it. Towit: I have over 4,000 posts here. Only 45 are tagged with “flash”.

[ PXL_20230303_140706205.PORTRAIT_12x8tm :: cell phone ]

12th March 2023

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details

