Previous
Next
Mimi’s project, delivered to user by rhoing
Photo 4106

Mimi’s project, delivered to user

Today we finished the two-day drive to Massachusetts. Our granddaughter readily “took” to her “new” table and chairs.

[ PXL_20231219_225740383_ON1_tm :: cell phone ]

All of my December 19th posts
  1 year ago: “Time with Mimi…”
 2 years ago: “Joy”
 3 years ago: No post
 4 years ago: “Greg & Suzanne”
 5 years ago: No post
 6 years ago: “Broken at Clare’s fitness class”
 7 years ago: “Sunset”
 8 years ago: “Jeanette & Diana (ETSOOI)”
 9 years ago: “Uninspired at the 11th hour…”
10 years ago: “Ingredients from around the world”
11 years ago: “Great music — Thanks, Dad!”
12 years ago: “Another holiday preparation…”
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise