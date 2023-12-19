Sign up
Photo 4106
Mimi’s project, delivered to user
Today we finished the two-day drive to Massachusetts. Our granddaughter readily “took” to her “new” table and chairs.
[ PXL_20231219_225740383_ON1_tm :: cell phone ]
All of my December 19th posts
1 year ago:
“Time with Mimi…”
2 years ago:
“Joy”
3 years ago:
No post
4 years ago:
“Greg & Suzanne”
5 years ago:
No post
6 years ago:
“Broken at Clare’s fitness class”
7 years ago:
“Sunset”
8 years ago:
“Jeanette & Diana (ETSOOI)”
9 years ago:
“Uninspired at the 11th hour…”
10 years ago:
“Ingredients from around the world”
11 years ago:
“Great music — Thanks, Dad!”
12 years ago:
“Another holiday preparation…”
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
20th December 2023 3:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
diy
,
furniture
,
table
,
refinishing
,
travel-day
,
grandchild3
,
drop-leaf
,
drop-leaf-table
,
youth table
,
youth-table
,
tm19dec
,
tmp4a
