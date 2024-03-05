‘Round 1’ [Filler]

I cannot imagine I will be looking for any of these volumes ever-ever again, but on the infinitesimal chance that I do, I wanted a record of what is going to the local public library for a donation. So here is the result of “Round 1” of being ruthless about the books on my shelves. Come May, I will be 10 years retired. If I haven’t needed these for 10 years, the odds are good that I will never-ever be looking for them again. Professors love their books, but there comes a time…
Another fuzzy border for the Blur mask in ON1, but I haven’t figured out how to make the transition look more natural.
1. I haven’t quite figured out the Chisel tool.
2. Conjecture: the solution might have something to do with feathering.
Maybe I’ll work this out … after Eclipse 2024.