Looking north by rhoing
Looking north

The Big Dipper and the North Star (“Polaris”).
One more shot from the recent Aurora borealis visible from northern Ohio.

Also, the Big Dipper isn’t a constellation. It’s an asterism, or noticeable pattern of stars. The Big Dipper is a clipped version of the constellation Ursa Major the Greater Bear. And the stars of the Big Dipper outline the Bear’s tail and hindquarters.

The Little Dipper is also an asterism, these stars belonging to the constellation Ursa Minor the Little Bear.” —EarthSky.org

11th May 2024

