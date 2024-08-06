Previous
After by rhoing
41 / 365

After

The dark blue is gone from “before”.

[ PXL_20240806_231201534_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Looks great! I like the mirror!
August 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise