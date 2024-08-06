Sign up
Previous
41 / 365
After
The dark blue is gone from
“before”
.
[ PXL_20240806_231201534_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
1
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4376
photos
38
followers
36
following
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
4329
4330
4331
4332
4333
4334
41
4335
Tags
paint
,
painting
,
renovation
,
updates
,
home repairs
,
tm-p8
,
tm06aug
Mags
ace
Looks great! I like the mirror!
August 15th, 2024
