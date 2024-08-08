Previous
Arrival from the airport by rhoing
Arrival from the airport

Upon our arrival, our older granddaughter had a note/card for Clare:
   “Dear Mimi
   I am sorry
   that you hurt
   your arm
     XOXO”

