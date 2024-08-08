Sign up
Previous
42 / 365
Arrival from the airport
Upon our arrival, our older granddaughter had a note/card for Clare:
“Dear Mimi
I am sorry
that you hurt
your arm
XOXO”
[ PXL_20240808_202054784_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Taken
9th August 2024 12:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
granddaughters
,
tmgranddaughters
,
grandchild1
,
tm-p8
,
tm08aug
