Preferences by rhoing
40 / 365

Preferences

There are all sorts of nearby plants, but these nymphs have “swarmed” to the milkweed. People have food preferences, too, so I guess insects can. These are all “Large Milkweed Bugs.”

Also, this is what happens some time after this.

» This sighting at BugGuide
» Species page at BugGuide

[ PXL_20240729_231346547_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags
They look like nasty creatures! Great shot.
August 3rd, 2024  
KV
I think I’d prefer to see Monarch caterpillars feasting instead… I agree with Mags… they are rather creepy.
August 3rd, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
@kvphoto Amen! on both! And sadly, I saw not a single Monarch this year.
August 3rd, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam Apparently they're not harmful. But as my master gardener friend texted, “Just ugly sight...wish they weren’t there....”
August 3rd, 2024  
