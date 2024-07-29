Sign up
There are all sorts of nearby plants, but these nymphs have “swarmed” to the milkweed. People have food preferences, too, so I guess insects can. These are all “Large
Milkweed
Bugs.”
Also, this is what happens some time after
this
.
»
This sighting at BugGuide
»
Species page at BugGuide
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
Tags
insect
,
nymphs
,
large milkweed bug
,
oncopeltus fasciatus
,
garden-visitor
,
bugguide-confirmed
,
tminsects
,
lygaeidae
,
tm-p8
,
lygaeinae
,
seed bugs
,
tm29jul
Mags
ace
They look like nasty creatures! Great shot.
August 3rd, 2024
KV
ace
I think I’d prefer to see Monarch caterpillars feasting instead… I agree with Mags… they are rather creepy.
August 3rd, 2024
Thom Mitchell
ace
@kvphoto
Amen! on both! And sadly, I saw not a single Monarch this year.
August 3rd, 2024
Thom Mitchell
ace
@marlboromaam
Apparently they're not harmful. But as my master gardener friend texted, “Just ugly sight...wish they weren’t there....”
August 3rd, 2024
