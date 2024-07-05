Uh, one male and one female. :)

I thought I’d posted this kind of bug before, but those were Small Milkweed Bugs: [ 2022 ] [ 2012 ].
An 11-frame day:
• 3 of a Silver-spotted Skipper
• 2 of a Fiery Skipper
• 3 of an Eastern Tiger Swallowtail with both tails intact, but posted that type yesterday
• 1 of coneflowers to direct a question to a master gardener
• 1 of three missing puzzle pieces that turned up!
• This one.
Not a great day photographically.
» Submitted as Oncopeltus fasciatus or “Large Milkweed Bug” to [ BugGuide ]
» Species page at BugGuide