Uh, one male and one female. :) by rhoing
Photo 4305

Uh, one male and one female. :)

Large Milkweed Bugs (Oncopeltus fasciatus).

I thought I’d posted this kind of bug before, but those were Small Milkweed Bugs: [ 2022 ] [ 2012 ].

An 11-frame day:
    • 3 of a Silver-spotted Skipper
    • 2 of a Fiery Skipper
    • 3 of an Eastern Tiger Swallowtail with both tails intact, but posted that type yesterday
    • 1 of coneflowers to direct a question to a master gardener
    • 1 of three missing puzzle pieces that turned up!
    • This one.
Not a great day photographically.

» Submitted as Oncopeltus fasciatus or “Large Milkweed Bug” to [ BugGuide ]
» Species page at BugGuide

[ PXL_20240705_235501063_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

Mags ace
Making whoopee! Great shot.
July 22nd, 2024  
