Photo 4304
One that got away
From a bird probably.
Had friends Raymond & Jeanne over for burgers and picnic/comfort food, so it was only a 6-frame day.
No need for an expert ID; clearly an Eastern Tiger Swallowtail (
Papilio glaucus
). This is a male, as it lacks the “blue wash” that the light-morph females possess; compare to
this post
.
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Butterflies
* ]
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
*
A single specimen was captured by a boy at Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland in late September (or early October) 1932 and is believed to have been accidentally imported from North America.
[ PXL_20240704_222631767_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
July 4 posts
1 year ago:
No post
2 years ago:
“Fourth of July cookout”
3 years ago:
“Happy Fourth of July!”
4 years ago:
“The Other Side of a Zebra Swallowtail”
5 years ago:
“Fourth of July concert 2019”
6 years ago:
“Fourth of July prep”
7 years ago:
“American Lady”
8 years ago:
“Happy Fourth of July!”
9 years ago:
“A couple layers short …”
10 years ago:
“Rowing on the Fourth of July [video]”
11 years ago:
“Poor photo/Major success!”
12 years ago:
“Got cicadas?”
13 years ago:
“Fourth of July”
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
0
0
