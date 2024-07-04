Previous
One that got away by rhoing
Photo 4304

One that got away

From a bird probably.

Had friends Raymond & Jeanne over for burgers and picnic/comfort food, so it was only a 6-frame day.

No need for an expert ID; clearly an Eastern Tiger Swallowtail (Papilio glaucus). This is a male, as it lacks the “blue wash” that the light-morph females possess; compare to this post.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* A single specimen was captured by a boy at Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland in late September (or early October) 1932 and is believed to have been accidentally imported from North America.

