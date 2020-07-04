Sign up
Photo 3192
The Other Side of a Zebra Swallowtail
Orange antennae. Pale green legs. Bright red spots. Black-and-white stripes. Quite a colorful species.
Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
]
[ IMG_0976S100x75Utm :: 214mm ]
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
4th July 2020 4:29pm
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
lepidoptera
,
swallowtail butterfly
,
zebra swallowtail
,
eurytides marcellus
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
papilionidae
,
papilioninae
,
tminsects
,
tm55-250mm
,
tmbutterflies2020
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam
Is this one better?
August 10th, 2020
