Small Milkweed Bug [Filler] by rhoing
Photo 3706

Small Milkweed Bug [Filler]

With milkweed plants, I guess you get milkweed bugs.
» ID confirmed at BugGuide.net
» Species page at BugGuide.net

[ IMG_3616S12x9Atm :: 60mm ]
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Great shot! I am disappointed... I got an email from Jackson Perkins saying my milkweed plants would not be coming. But my tea roses will be. Pooh!
September 12th, 2022  
