Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3706
Small Milkweed Bug [Filler]
With
milkweed plants
, I guess you get milkweed bugs.
»
ID confirmed at BugGuide.net
»
Species page at BugGuide.net
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Little Glassywing (new-to-me species)”
2 years ago:
“Moss. Just Moss.”
3 years ago:
“A different perspective [Filler]”
4 years ago:
“Wisconsin State Capitol [Filler]”
5 years ago:
“Red Admiral”
6 years ago:
“Common Whitetail (Plathemis lydia)”
7 years ago:
“Blue Dasher (male)”
8 years ago:
“Silver-spotted Skipper”
9 years ago:
“Another August abstract”
10 years ago:
“I’m gorgeous!”
11 years ago:
“Anyone remember ‘Commander Keen’?”
[ IMG_3616S12x9Atm :: 60mm ]
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
3706
photos
41
followers
33
following
1015% complete
View this month »
3699
3700
3701
3702
3703
3704
3705
3706
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
5th August 2022 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
insect
,
hemiptera
,
small milkweed bug
,
lygaeus kalmii
,
garden-visitor
,
tmmacro
,
tminsects
,
tm60mm
,
tmfiller
,
lygaeidae
,
bgguide-confirmed
Mags
ace
Great shot! I am disappointed... I got an email from Jackson Perkins saying my milkweed plants would not be coming. But my tea roses will be. Pooh!
September 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close