Photo 3705
Zebra Swallowtail
Not the greatest shot, but it shows that the species was in southern Illinois in August, 2022.
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
UK Butterflies
]
[ IMG_3668S12x9A :: 60mm ]
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
insect
butterfly
swallowtail
lepidoptera
swallowtail butterfly
zebra swallowtail
eurytides marcellus
tmbutterflies
garden-visitor
papilionidae
papilioninae
tminsects
tm60mm
tmbutterflies2022
