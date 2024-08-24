Sign up
Previous
Photo 4353
Siberian bugloss [Travel day]
Clare’s mom’s garden. Putting the
Seek
app to work! It was an eight-hour drive day: shot all of four frames all day.
» This observation at
iNaturalist
» Species pages: [
iNaturalist
] [
MoBoGa
] [
PhytoImages
]
[ PXL_20240824_232129265_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
August 24 posts
1 year ago:
“Another new data point in BugGuide”
2 years ago:
“A new generation with Polly Pockets [Travel day]”
3 years ago:
“A Mimi-task”
4 years ago:
“Salvia [ETSOOI]”
5 years ago:
“Painted Lady, wings down”
6 years ago:
“Orange Sulphur [Filler]”
7 years ago:
“Telescope pads”
8 years ago:
“Not much time for photography today…”
9 years ago:
“A one-subject day…”
10 years ago:
“An easy choice!”
11 years ago:
“Gray moth”
12 years ago:
“Getting closer!”
13 years ago:
“Five weeks out…”
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4403
photos
38
followers
39
following
1192% complete
View this month »
4346
4347
4348
4349
4350
4351
4352
4353
Latest from all albums
48
4349
49
4350
50
4351
4352
4353
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
25th August 2024 3:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
leaves
,
tmplant
,
tmleaves
,
boraginaceae
,
travel-day
,
tm24aug
,
tm-p8
,
brunnera macrophylla
