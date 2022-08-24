Previous
A new generation with Polly Pockets by rhoing
Photo 3730

A new generation with Polly Pockets

Her mom and auntie had many of these when they were, well, about her age. I expect this will take some of you back “a few years.” :)

It’s a terrible photo, but it’s all I could get before the scene changed!

[ PXL_20220824_235821676S100x75SC :: cell phone ]
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Photo Details

