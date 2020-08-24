Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3243
Blue Salvia [ETSOOI]
We cut this back severely this summer and flowers are coming back. This shot would have benefited greatly from a tripod and more depth-of-field…
»
Blue Salvia at PhytoImages
How am I the only one to tag this plant or flower in all of 365?
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Painted Lady, wings down”
2 years ago:
“Orange Sulphur [Filler]”
3 years ago:
“Telescope pads”
4 years ago:
“Not much time for photography today…”
5 years ago:
“A one-subject day…”
6 years ago:
“An easy choice!”
7 years ago:
“Gray moth”
8 years ago:
“Getting closer!”
9 years ago:
“Five weeks out…”
[ IMG_1357S9x12B20C10CBG-40tm :: 60mm ]
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3243
photos
47
followers
37
following
888% complete
View this month »
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
24th August 2020 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
lamiaceae
,
etsooi
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
blue salvia
,
tm60mm
,
salvia farinacea
,
mealy-cup sage
marlboromaam
ace
GREAT DOF and a lovely shot! FAV! May I pin?
August 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close