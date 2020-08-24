Previous
Blue Salvia [ETSOOI] by rhoing
Blue Salvia [ETSOOI]

We cut this back severely this summer and flowers are coming back. This shot would have benefited greatly from a tripod and more depth-of-field…
» Blue Salvia at PhytoImages
How am I the only one to tag this plant or flower in all of 365?

Looking back
1 year ago: “Painted Lady, wings down”
2 years ago: “Orange Sulphur [Filler]”
3 years ago: “Telescope pads”
4 years ago: “Not much time for photography today…”
5 years ago: “A one-subject day…”
6 years ago: “An easy choice!”
7 years ago: “Gray moth”
8 years ago: “Getting closer!”
9 years ago: “Five weeks out…”

[ IMG_1357S9x12B20C10CBG-40tm :: 60mm ]
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
marlboromaam ace
GREAT DOF and a lovely shot! FAV! May I pin?
August 30th, 2020  
