Photo 3244
The uncommon Common Buckeye
Taking what I can from the 60mm macro lens…
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [ UK Butterflies:
See
Junonia villida
]
Looking back
1 year ago:
“Gray Hairstreak (first this year)”
2 years ago:
“Common Buckeye”
(haha!)
3 years ago:
“Travel day (to Fremont, Ohio)”
4 years ago:
“Travel day (to Boston)”
5 years ago:
“Still fascinated by structure & design…”
6 years ago:
“‘We’re gonna need a bigger garage.’ … *For* the boat!”
7 years ago:
“Obviously named for the boys…”
8 years ago:
“Another low-frame count day…”
9 years ago:
“Lame^2 (or Lame**2)”
[ IMG_1369A12x8tm :: 60mm ]
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3244
photos
47
followers
37
following
888% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
25th August 2020 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
lepidoptera
,
common buckeye
,
junonia coenia
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
nymphalidae
,
nymphalinae
,
brushfooted butterfly
,
tminsects
,
tm60mm
,
tmbutterflies2020
