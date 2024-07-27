Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
38 / 365
Not quite ‘After’
The ramp itself is done, but the side rails aren’t quite finished … when I had to leave.
»
“During”
[ PXL_20240727_190439803_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4363
photos
38
followers
36
following
10% complete
View this month »
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
Latest from all albums
4321
36
4322
4323
37
4324
38
4325
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Taken
28th July 2024 12:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wheelchair
,
ramp
,
habitat
,
habitat for humanity
,
tm-p8
,
wheelchair ramp
,
habitat-small-project
,
tm27jul
Corinne C
ace
Great progress
August 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
That's a long ramp too!
August 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close