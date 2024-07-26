Spin, spin,spin?

Or “spin, spin, spin … zero”? How do you leave a combination lock? :) Inspecting the photo will give no surprise to people who know me.



It was back to the campus gym for me today. It’s just too hot (upper 80s) and too humid (40–50%) to row in the garage at home.



[ PXL_20240726_201910849_LE15tm :: cell phone ]