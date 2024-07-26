Sign up
Previous
37 / 365
Spin, spin,spin?
Or “spin, spin, spin …
zero
”? How do you leave a combination lock? :) Inspecting the photo will give no surprise to people who know me.
It was back to the campus gym for me today. It’s just too hot (upper 80s) and too humid (40–50%) to row in the garage at home.
[ PXL_20240726_201910849_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
5
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
Extras
Taken
27th July 2024 1:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
locker
,
gym
,
lock
,
padlock
,
combination lock
,
student recreation center
,
rec center
,
tm-p8
,
tm26jul
KV
ace
Zero works well... this image and thinking about the word zero made me think of a song Down to Zero by one of my all time favorite recording artists... Joan Armatrading.
August 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
Interesting capture! How about 94 degrees with 99 percent humidity. That's what we have right now. =(
August 1st, 2024
Thom Mitchell
ace
@marlboromaam
Oof. That's just brutal.
August 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
@rhoing
Very! Heat warnings out for the next two days. Heat index is supposed to reach 112 tomorrow. Not fun, but Will and I will stay indoors.
August 1st, 2024
Thom Mitchell
ace
@kvphoto
I know the name … because I'm of that era, but I will have to "explore" tonight to refresh my memory on her work that's most familiar!
August 1st, 2024
