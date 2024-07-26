Previous
Spin, spin,spin? by rhoing
Spin, spin,spin?

Or “spin, spin, spin … zero”? How do you leave a combination lock? :) Inspecting the photo will give no surprise to people who know me.

It was back to the campus gym for me today. It’s just too hot (upper 80s) and too humid (40–50%) to row in the garage at home.

[ PXL_20240726_201910849_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Zero works well... this image and thinking about the word zero made me think of a song Down to Zero by one of my all time favorite recording artists... Joan Armatrading.
August 1st, 2024  
Interesting capture! How about 94 degrees with 99 percent humidity. That's what we have right now. =(
August 1st, 2024  
@marlboromaam Oof. That's just brutal.
August 1st, 2024  
@rhoing Very! Heat warnings out for the next two days. Heat index is supposed to reach 112 tomorrow. Not fun, but Will and I will stay indoors.
August 1st, 2024  
@kvphoto I know the name … because I'm of that era, but I will have to "explore" tonight to refresh my memory on her work that's most familiar!
August 1st, 2024  
