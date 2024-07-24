Sign up
Hey, you kids! Get off my lawn!
The doe had bedded down two fawns last night. One was more anxious than this one to get away as I approached. Later I put down some rabbit and deer repellant, lest they come back thinking this was their very own salad bar.
[ PXL_20240724_124631432_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
24th July 2024
24th Jul 24
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
deer
garden
tmdeer
tm-p8
tm24jul
Aww! Such a sweet capture! But, yeah! They will eat the pyracantha bush in my backyard.
July 31st, 2024
