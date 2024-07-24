Previous
Hey, you kids! Get off my lawn! by rhoing
36 / 365

Hey, you kids! Get off my lawn!

The doe had bedded down two fawns last night. One was more anxious than this one to get away as I approached. Later I put down some rabbit and deer repellant, lest they come back thinking this was their very own salad bar.

[ PXL_20240724_124631432_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
24th July 2024 24th Jul 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! Such a sweet capture! But, yeah! They will eat the pyracantha bush in my backyard.
July 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise