Photo 1759
A Little Different View for Sunset Tonight!
Just happened that on one was out at the end of the pier, so had to go out and see what it looked like. Seems to have turned out pretty well.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th February 2020 6:13pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Diana
ace
Fabulous composition and capture, gorgeous clouds and tones.
February 25th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Just realized I was seeing comments from you and had dismissed not seeing any pictures as you still being busy with your project. Decided to check for sure and somehow I wasn't following you any more- not by my doing - gremlins! Love this sunset shot - it's a neat spot to shoot from.
February 25th, 2020
