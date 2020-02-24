Previous
A Little Different View for Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 1759

A Little Different View for Sunset Tonight!

Just happened that on one was out at the end of the pier, so had to go out and see what it looked like. Seems to have turned out pretty well.
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Rick

@rickster549
Diana ace
Fabulous composition and capture, gorgeous clouds and tones.
February 25th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Just realized I was seeing comments from you and had dismissed not seeing any pictures as you still being busy with your project. Decided to check for sure and somehow I wasn't following you any more- not by my doing - gremlins! Love this sunset shot - it's a neat spot to shoot from.
February 25th, 2020  
