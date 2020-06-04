Previous
Never Leave Right After Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 1860

Never Leave Right After Sunset!

Wasn't sure there was going to be much of a sunset tonight with all of the clouds, but managed to hang around about 25 to 30 minutes after sunset and that's when it really got to be the best.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Photo Details

