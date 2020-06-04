Sign up
Photo 1860
Never Leave Right After Sunset!
Wasn't sure there was going to be much of a sunset tonight with all of the clouds, but managed to hang around about 25 to 30 minutes after sunset and that's when it really got to be the best.
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th June 2020 7:30pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
