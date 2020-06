And the Dust Continues to Hang Around, but No Color!

Looks more like a moon rising, but it was a sinking sun behind the Sahara dust. We had air quality advisory alerts today, so guess it must be pretty bad. Maybe if there were some clouds above, it might have given a little more color. The only clouds were right on the horizon, and as the sun got to that level, it disappeared and no more sunshine. Best on black if you have the time.