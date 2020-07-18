Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1904
Sunset, While Waiting for the Comet!
Didn't get out today, so had to get all my shots this evening, as you'll see on the next photos.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
2
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
Sinking oh so slowly - sure made for a pretty sky.
July 19th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
A glorious evening, hope you got to see Neo!
July 19th, 2020
