Sunset, While Waiting for the Comet! by rickster549
Photo 1904

Sunset, While Waiting for the Comet!

Didn't get out today, so had to get all my shots this evening, as you'll see on the next photos.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Sinking oh so slowly - sure made for a pretty sky.
July 19th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
A glorious evening, hope you got to see Neo!
July 19th, 2020  
