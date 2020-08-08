Previous
Sunset on the River! by rickster549
Sunset on the River!

As I mentioned from last night's post, the thunderstorms didn't really develop this evening, so wasn't much in the way of clouds to give a lot of color and reflections. Still a pretty scene and almost got a few rays coming up from the sun.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Helen Sanderson
beautiful gentle scene
August 9th, 2020  
Milanie ace
It is a pretty peaceful scene.
August 9th, 2020  
