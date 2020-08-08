Sign up
Photo 1925
Sunset on the River!
As I mentioned from last night's post, the thunderstorms didn't really develop this evening, so wasn't much in the way of clouds to give a lot of color and reflections. Still a pretty scene and almost got a few rays coming up from the sun.
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5429
photos
149
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th August 2020 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Helen Sanderson
beautiful gentle scene
August 9th, 2020
Milanie
ace
It is a pretty peaceful scene.
August 9th, 2020
