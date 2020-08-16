Previous
A Different View for Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 1933

A Different View for Sunset!

Tried a different spot at the pier tonight for the sunset shot. The colors didn't show up like they have for the last several days, but guess it still turned out pretty nice.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Rick

Milanie ace
It turned out beautifully! Such pretty sunsets you've gotten lately
August 17th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Yes, it did. Particularly nice on black as it accentuates the silhouetted trees.
August 17th, 2020  
