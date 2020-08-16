Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1933
A Different View for Sunset!
Tried a different spot at the pier tonight for the sunset shot. The colors didn't show up like they have for the last several days, but guess it still turned out pretty nice.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5453
photos
147
followers
37
following
529% complete
View this month »
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
Latest from all albums
1881
1635
1932
1882
1636
1933
1883
1637
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th August 2020 6:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
It turned out beautifully! Such pretty sunsets you've gotten lately
August 17th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Yes, it did. Particularly nice on black as it accentuates the silhouetted trees.
August 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close