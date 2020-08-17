Sign up
Photo 1934
Stormy Sunset!
Things just didn't happen tonight, so had to go back a couple of days ago and get one of those shots. Couldn't believe the way things cleared up for the final shot that I had posted earlier on the 14th.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
5456
photos
148
followers
37
following
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th August 2020 6:51pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
PhylM-S
ace
THIS, is a wild scene. Nicely captured.
August 18th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Wow'1 Those clouds are doing all kinds of things - love the reflections and colors.
August 18th, 2020
