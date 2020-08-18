Anhinga Getting Ready for the Attack!

Was shooting this guy up there in the Osprey nest tree. Was really surprised to see it sitting up there. All of a sudden, saw the Anhinga swell up the mouth and open it wide, but wasn't sure what that was all about, and then the wings came up. Not sure what I did after that, but the Anhinga went off of the limb and I see the Osprey that is on the next photo, and then realize that the Anhinga was being chased off. It flew on down the river bank a short distance and appeared to be hiding in another tree as the Osprey made a final pass by the Anhinga. Just wish I had been ready as the Osprey flew by the Anhinga in this tree.