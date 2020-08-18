Previous
Anhinga Getting Ready for the Attack! by rickster549
Photo 1935

Anhinga Getting Ready for the Attack!

Was shooting this guy up there in the Osprey nest tree. Was really surprised to see it sitting up there. All of a sudden, saw the Anhinga swell up the mouth and open it wide, but wasn't sure what that was all about, and then the wings came up. Not sure what I did after that, but the Anhinga went off of the limb and I see the Osprey that is on the next photo, and then realize that the Anhinga was being chased off. It flew on down the river bank a short distance and appeared to be hiding in another tree as the Osprey made a final pass by the Anhinga. Just wish I had been ready as the Osprey flew by the Anhinga in this tree.
Rick

