Photo 1955
Sunset with the Storms!
Several afternoon thunderstorms floating around. Just wish they wouldn't block out the sun. Fortunately,there was enough sunlight that it let out enough light to have a little color. Best on black if you have the time.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th September 2020 7:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
