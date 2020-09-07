Previous
Sunset with the Storms! by rickster549
Sunset with the Storms!

Several afternoon thunderstorms floating around. Just wish they wouldn't block out the sun. Fortunately,there was enough sunlight that it let out enough light to have a little color. Best on black if you have the time.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Rick

