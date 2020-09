Barred Owl Trying to Decide What I'm Doing!

Went to my second park this afternoon and found my friend perched up in one of the trees that I've found it in the last time. Not sure where it goes on the other days, but I always have to check out this tree, just on the off chance that it might be up there. Wanted to use a flash, but wasn't sure if it would stay or not, so didn't use that.