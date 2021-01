Red Shouldered Hawk on the High Wire!

Saw this guy up on the wire as I was driving home, so circled around to a parking spot and walked back up to where it was hanging out. It looked like the Hawk had been out in the rain, as it was somewhat wet. As I was getting close, the drizzle started again, so had to get a couple of quick shots and head back to the car. Didn't even bother the Hawk with my presence.