Photo 2091
Squirrel With it's Nut!
This guy had an acorn in it's mouth, but didn't seem to be in a hurry to start eating away. Might have been that guy with that pointy thing down below that kept it from eating.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st January 2021 10:04am
Tags
squirrels-rick365
