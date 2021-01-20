Sign up
Photo 2090
Can't Believe the Sunsets That We Are Having!
Can't believe some of the sunsets that we are having lately. Mostly clear blue skies during the day, but just enough clouds move in at sunset to have some beautiful evenings. Best on black if you have the time.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Fav's
4
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th January 2021 6:07pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
wow!
January 21st, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
I can’t believe it either 😁
January 21st, 2021
Joy's Focus
ace
Stunning!
January 21st, 2021
