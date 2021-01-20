Previous
Can't Believe the Sunsets That We Are Having! by rickster549
Can't Believe the Sunsets That We Are Having!

Can't believe some of the sunsets that we are having lately. Mostly clear blue skies during the day, but just enough clouds move in at sunset to have some beautiful evenings. Best on black if you have the time.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Rick

rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Esther Rosenberg
wow!
January 21st, 2021  
Peter Dulis
I can’t believe it either 😁
January 21st, 2021  
Joy's Focus
Stunning!
January 21st, 2021  
