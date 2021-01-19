Previous
Another Firey Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 2089

Another Firey Sunset!

Almost didn't go down as it looked from the house like there was not going to be any clouds, but then I noticed just a smidgen of clouds above the tree line, so figured I better get down there. Sure glad I did.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Rick

Milanie ace
Wouldn't you have kicked yourself if you didn't! What a fabulous full skt sunset this is! Gorgeous
January 20th, 2021  
KWind ace
Wow... stunning!!
January 20th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
oh wow, I looked outside and told myself I missed a great sunset. No kidding. How fantastic is this.
January 20th, 2021  
