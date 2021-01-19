Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2089
Another Firey Sunset!
Almost didn't go down as it looked from the house like there was not going to be any clouds, but then I noticed just a smidgen of clouds above the tree line, so figured I better get down there. Sure glad I did.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
3
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th January 2021 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
Wouldn't you have kicked yourself if you didn't! What a fabulous full skt sunset this is! Gorgeous
January 20th, 2021
KWind
ace
Wow... stunning!!
January 20th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
oh wow, I looked outside and told myself I missed a great sunset. No kidding. How fantastic is this.
January 20th, 2021
